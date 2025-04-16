Livewire Appoints Fiona Mellor as CEO of APAC To Accelerate Growth Across Asia-Pacific Region

Fiona Mellor, CEO of APAC, Livewire

Strategic appointment brings deep media and sports leadership as gaming continues its rapid ascent as a dominant entertainment medium

Livewire’s ability to authentically embed brands within these ecosystems is unmatched, and I look forward to helping scale that impact across one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.” — Fiona Mellor, CEO of APAC, Livewire

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global leader in gaming marketing, today announced the appointment of Fiona Mellor as Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific. Mellor joins at a pivotal time as brands across the region continue to embrace gaming as a core channel for engagement and media investment.

A senior executive with more than two decades of leadership across media and sports, Mellor brings a unique blend of commercial acumen, operational scale, and deep cultural insight to the role. During her tenure at NewsCorp, she oversaw some of the organization’s largest revenue and EBITDA portfolios with a focus on advertising, audience growth, and digital transformation. Most recently, Mellor expanded her remit into sports administration, applying her expertise to stakeholder management, data modeling, and audience engagement across government, media, and wagering verticals.

“I’m thrilled to join Livewire at such a transformative moment in the evolution of media,” said Fiona Mellor, CEO of APAC, Livewire. “The intersection of gaming, sports, entertainment, culture and brand storytelling is where the most compelling audience opportunities now lie. Livewire’s ability to authentically embed brands within these ecosystems is unmatched, and I look forward to helping scale that impact across one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

As CEO of APAC, Mellor will oversee regional operations, with a focus on driving growth, whilst also taking responsibility for advertising operations, HR and finance globally. Her appointment comes as Livewire continues to deepen its investment in the region following the launch of its proprietary Gamer.ID platform and landmark campaign wins with global brands including Samsung, Amazon, and Maybelline.

“Fiona’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Livewire in APAC,” said Matt Berriman, Executive Chairman and CEO, Livewire. “Her track record of driving commercial outcomes, combined with her understanding of both media and sport, makes her uniquely positioned to lead our next phase of growth. As gaming reshapes how brands connect with audiences, Fiona will be instrumental in expanding our vision and delivering on our ambition to lead this generational shift in attention.”

Livewire’s continued momentum includes a sevenfold increase in global revenue in the past 2 years, expansion into North America, and over 30 industry awards for campaign excellence in 2024 alone. With Mellor at the helm in APAC, the company is poised to further scale its operations, talent, and client impact across the region.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Clients include Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, Amazon, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.