Livewire Unveils Gamer.ID: The First Privacy-Safe Identity Framework for Gaming Audiences

Gamer.ID is the first gaming-native identity solution enabling brands and agencies to reach gaming audiences with precision, scale, and compliance.

Traditional identity solutions have failed gaming audiences, but Gamer.ID enables brands to reach authentic gamers across all touchpoints—without cookies or probabilistic models.” — Indy Khabra, Livewire Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global leader in gaming marketing, announced today the launch of Gamer.ID, a next-generation identity framework within its Gameview technology stack. Powered by Optable’s identity management and data collaboration infrastructure, Gamer.ID is the first gaming-native identity solution enabling brands and agencies to reach gaming audiences with precision, scale, and compliance.

At the core of Gamer.ID is Gamer.Graph, Livewire’s proprietary identity resolution engine. Gamer.Graph analyzes real-time and predictive data, empowering brands to precisely target the right players with the right messaging – all without compromising user privacy. As gaming surpasses traditional entertainment formats, brands require a purpose-built identity framework to connect with gamers across PC, console, mobile, CTV, esports, and retail media networks. Gamer.ID eliminates reliance on third-party cookies, providing deterministic, first-party gaming audience data that fuels high-impact media campaigns.

“Our mission is to continue to be a global leader in understanding gamers better than anyone,” said Indy Khabra, Co-Founder and Global Media, Data and Technology Lead. “With Gamer.ID and Gamer.Graph, we are revolutionizing audience targeting in gaming. Our privacy-first approach combines premium data intelligence with measurable results for brands. Traditional identity solutions have failed gaming audiences, but Gamer.ID enables brands to reach authentic gamers across all touchpoints—without cookies or probabilistic models. This isn't just another ID graph; it is a comprehensive gaming identity framework that bridges gaming, programmatic, and commerce. For brands serious about gaming, Gamer.ID is essential.”

As one of the most advanced gaming identity solutions built today, Gamer.ID features three core pillars:

● DMP (Data Management Platform) – Ingests and segments deterministic gaming data, giving brands real-time audience intelligence across the entire gaming ecosystem. Integrates with SSPs, DSPs, and CTV platforms for full-funnel activation.

● Gamer.Graph (Identity Graph) – Resolves millions of first-party gaming IDs, in-game engagement signals, and transactional data into privacy-safe audience cohorts, ensuring high-fidelity targeting across programmatic, in-game, and CTV activations.



● Clean Room – Optable’s clean room technology provides a secure, privacy-compliant environment where brands can onboard and match first-party data without exposing personally identifiable information (PII). Supports retail media networks, CTV, and programmatic buyers

Gamer.ID is privacy-first by design, built to meet the strictest GDPR, CCPA, and global privacy regulations. The Clean Room ensures secure data onboarding, matching, and activation, preventing data leakage and giving brands the confidence to execute campaigns in a fully compliant environment.

Through direct integrations with gaming publishers, platforms, and DSPs, Gamer.ID enables seamless programmatic activation across multiple channels. Brands can leverage Gamer.ID to power in-game and rewarded video ads across mobile, PC, and console, activate campaigns on CTV and gaming streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, and connect gamer audiences to online and offline purchases through retail media and commerce networks.

“The way brands connect with gaming audiences is changing fast, and privacy is at the center of it," said Bosko Milekic, CPO and Co-Founder, Optable. “Partnering with Livewire to power Gamer.ID makes data collaboration seamless and effective, helping brands reach gamers without outdated tracking methods or guesswork. Our goal at Optable has always been to give advertisers the tools they need to work with their data securely, responsibly, and with confidence.”

Livewire's expertise in gaming helps brands navigate an expanding landscape where gaming continues to capture more consumer attention. Through Gamer.ID and Gamer.Graph, marketers can better connect with gaming audiences through data-driven insights and targeting. By pairing Livewire’s deep understanding of the gaming ecosystem with Optable’s industry-leading data collaboration and clean room technology, Gamer.ID delivers a privacy-first identity framework designed for the future of gaming advertising.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and much more. They have delivered award-winning integrated gaming campaigns for the world's biggest names, including Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

About Optable

Optable is an identity management & data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for media owners, publishers and platforms to harness the power of their first party data by building a comprehensive identity strategy, enriching their audiences with leading data sets, and activating audiences through purpose-built integrations. Optable simplifies difficult data management challenges so that customers can build identity graphs quickly, reduce their overall technology costs, and grow revenue through multiple monetization strategies. To learn more, visit: optable.co

