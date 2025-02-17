Junk Food Clothing Launches New Collection: The New Layer - A Modern Take on Heritage Workwear

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based vintage apparel brand, Junk Food Clothing , proudly announces the launch of its newest collection: JF by Junk Food. This line blends heritage workwear with modern, tailored silhouettes and intricate detailing, delivering a contemporary take on timeless styles. The collection is now available exclusively on junkfoodclothing.com The collection offers men’s, women’s, and unisex styles in a wide size range, with all options available from XXS to XXL. The launch features 21 pieces, including 8 shirts, 2 jackets and 2 shackets, 3 pants, and 4 tote bags. All pieces are complimented with the new JF icon logo and label package.“Our inspiration came from the brand’s roots in quality, authenticity and timelessness,” says Kayla Shaw, Creative Director of Junk Food. “We wanted to create a premium line of second layers, pants and jackets that would allow you to have a full Junk Food Clothing look from head to toe. All of the pieces pair perfectly over top of any of our amazing quality tees for a casual, classic, laid-back look.”The Collection includes classic workwear textiles including twill, denim, and corduroy, offering unisex pieces such as washed twill and corduroy button-down shirts available in vintage-inspired tones of washed leather, indigo, peridot green and vintage black. The line also features plaid and hemp denim shirts available in both unisex and women's cropped fits, as well as tonal & multi-striped flannel shirts. Outerwear highlights include aviator and chore jackets in garment-dyed denim with corded collars. The collection offers 3 matching shirt & pant sets: an army green utility style, black & brown modern cord, and finally a subtle indigo plaid twill. All pants are unisex & have adjustable drawcords inside to span size ranges. Completing the line and the total head-to-toe look are tote bags made from garment-dyed twill, blending timeless workwear with a contemporary edge.The collection retails from $110 to $168 USD and will be available exclusively on junkfoodclothing.com. Junk Food Clothing plans to release more pieces and colorways later in 2025 and is also preparing to roll out the collection to select retailers next year. Campaign images and high-resolution product flats are available here About Junk Food Clothing:Junk Food Clothing is a nostalgic apparel brand that specializes in vintage-inspired, graphic tees and casual wear. Founded in 1998, the brand quickly became known for its soft, worn-in fabrics and iconic pop culture designs that resonate with fans of all ages. Junk Food Clothing combines retro vibes with modern style, offering a range of licensed graphics from beloved movies, bands, and sports teams. Celebrated for its cool, laid-back aesthetic, Junk Food Clothing continues to be a favorite for those looking to express their individuality through fashion. Celebrity fans of the brand include Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Cruz Beckham.

