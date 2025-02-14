Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,680 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley States Lawsuit Will Not Eliminate School Disability Accommodations Under Section 504

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley states a lawsuit filed by States to not list gender dysphoria as a disability will not impact South Dakota school age children with disabilities who receive services under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

“This lawsuit only centers on whether the Biden Administration’s listing of gender dysphoria is appropriate and not on the entire Section 504,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Disabled students will continue to receive the services they were provided before the lawsuit was filed.”

South Dakota was one of 17 states who joined a Texas lawsuit in 2024 challenging a Biden administration categorization of gender dysphoria as a disability under Section 504. The Biden Rule would have required schools and universities to allow boys to use girls’ bathrooms and showers and live in girls’ dormitories, to allow males to compete in girls’ and women’s sports, and require teachers and students to use confusing sex pronouns.

On Jan. 2025, President Trump has signed an executive order removing “gender identity disorders” from Section 504.

                                                              -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley States Lawsuit Will Not Eliminate School Disability Accommodations Under Section 504

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more