Saudi Ministry of Culture Hosting Saudi Cultural Week in Qatar

The Saudi Cultural Week in Qatar

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Ministry of Culture is hosting the Saudi Cultural Week from February 18th to 21st, 2025 at Darb Al Saai, Doha in collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Culture. This unmissable event brings the Kingdom’s Year of Handicrafts 2025 into the spotlight. Giving visitors an insight into the country’s diverse cultural heritage, the Saudi Cultural Week will highlight the shared values between the two nations. Several aspects of Saudi culture will be showcased by various commissions under the Ministry of Culture and Saudi cultural institutions.A group of 10 skilled Saudi artisans will present traditional arts and handicrafts, including Al-Hasawi Bisht weaving and tailoring (a traditional men’s outer cloak), Al Sadu weaving (a traditional textile), and Iqal crafting (a traditional headband). Workshops will be held and organized to increase recognition of these local artforms, featuring collaborations between Qatari and Saudi artisans. Attendees will have the chance to discover traditional Saudi fashion and view the finest designs by leading Saudi designers. Blending traditional attire with a modern perspective, these pieces will be available for purchase. Celebrating Saudi Arabia’s cinematic heritage, the Film Commission will be screening a selection of short films. Audience will be treated to a cinematic journey through stories that capture the essence of Saudi creativity and the country’s diverse cultural landscape. In addition, guests will have the chance to enjoy a variety of traditional performances, ranging from music and theatre to poetry, as well as Arabic calligraphy and manuscript exhibitions with a special focus on calligraphy pens and Muqahar paper (traditional polished paper). Exhibition 13/16 will also be on show, with captivating photography and video documenting Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture.Moreover, the event will feature live culinary demonstrations from five top Saudi chefs. Including some of the most famous dishes from various regions, visitors can sample and savour authentic Saudi flavours in person and be inspired to cook these recipes at home. A special beverage corner will also be set up to serve traditional drinks, such as Saudi coffee – a cultural symbol of the Kingdom’s generosity and hospitality.Saudi Cultural Week in Qatar is a celebration of heritage and fosters dialogue and collaboration. The event will include an array of activities and exhibitions showcasing the Kingdom's culture, contemporary art, architecture, culinary artistry, and more, providing a platform for shared cultural values and ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.