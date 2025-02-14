St Johnsbury barracks - DUI / DLSC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Charles Winn
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/14/2025 / 1234 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 Southbound off ramp, Waterford, VT.
VIOLATION: DUI / DLS/C
ACCUSED: Ricky Hale
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/14/ 2025, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of a possible impaired operator stopped on the I93 Southbound off-ramp facing the wrong direction. Callers advised the operator, later identified as Hale, appeared impaired and had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Troopers later located Hale parked in a driveway and observed several signs of impairment while speaking with him. Hale was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks, where he was processed for DUI and driving on a criminally suspended license. Following processing, Hale was released into the custody of a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Lieutenant Charles Winn
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819
