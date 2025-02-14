Submit Release
St Johnsbury barracks - DUI / DLSC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4001183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Lieutenant Charles Winn                           

STATION:  VSP - St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2025 / 1234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 Southbound off ramp, Waterford, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI / DLS/C

 

ACCUSED:    Ricky Hale                                           

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/14/ 2025, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were notified of a possible impaired operator stopped on the I93 Southbound off-ramp facing the wrong direction. Callers advised the operator, later identified as Hale, appeared impaired and had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Troopers later located Hale parked in a driveway and observed several signs of impairment while speaking with him. Hale was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks, where he was processed for DUI and driving on a criminally suspended license. Following processing, Hale was released into the custody of a sober adult.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/24/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Lieutenant Charles Winn

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819

 

 

