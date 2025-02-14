Gets tips on growing native plants from seeds at March 7 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Growing native plants from seed is a good way to pass on a plant’s hardiness and adaptive qualities to the next botanical generation.

People can learn more about growing native plants from seeds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) online program “Native Plants: Wild for Seeds.” This virtual program will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 7 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program will not be recorded. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206443

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will discuss some important factors for success when it comes to growing native plants from seeds. She will also discuss how to collect and store native seeds for the next growing season. This program is for all ages.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.