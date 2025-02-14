Lumitron’s HyperVIEW is set to increase accuracy of mammography

Artist rendering of the Lumitron HyperVIEW X-Ray machine

Recent study concludes Lumitron’s laser-Compton X-ray source can improve tumor detection by more than 3000% relative to today’s standards.

Lumitron’s HyperVIEW laser-Compton X-ray source is an alternative to traditional X-ray tubes that can provide images with significantly greater clarity and accuracy” — Dr. Chris Barty, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lumitron

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) using traditional X-ray tubes is an advanced imaging technique that improves breast cancer detection rates, particularly for patients with dense or thick breast tissue. According to simulations published recently in Medical Physics, Lumitron ’s HyperVIEW has the ability to improve upon existing CEM systems by over 3000%.“Lumitron’s HyperVIEW laser-Compton X-ray source is an alternative to traditional X-ray tubes that can provide images with significantly greater clarity and accuracy,” said Dr. Chris Barty, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lumitron. “These capabilities can both enable more reliable detection and reduce the dose of radiation received by the patient”Just last week, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted Lumitron a “Breakthrough Device” designation for its HyperVIEW X-ray system utilizing the K-Edge subtraction technique to enable improved contrast-enhanced imaging for diagnosis of breast cancer. The announcement came on February 4th, World Cancer Day.Peer-reviewed studies recently published by Frontiers In Physics show that HyperVIEW is the world’s highest-resolution, compact mono-energetic, X-ray imaging system. It has the promise of forever changing the way breast cancer is detected and treated. Click here to see an animation of how Lumitron envisions its HyperVIEW X-ray system can revolutionize breast cancer detection and treatment as part of an image-guided Very High Energy Electron (VHEE) FLASH radiotherapy system.###

