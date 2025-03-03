Keystone Expands into Coachella Valley with acquisition of Albert Management

Keystone Property Management Logo

Keystone, expands its Southern California operations into the Coachella Valley with the acquisition of Albert Management.

Keystone’s vision of improving people’s lives beyond expectations will expand to an additional 35 communities throughout the Coachella Valley Area” — Cary Treff, Keystone CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based Keystone , one of the fastest-growing Community Management companies in North America, is expanding its Southern California operations into the Coachella Valley with the acquisition of Albert Management.Prior to the acquisition, both Albert and Keystone leadership were very deliberate in ensuring their similar cultures of high-quality service and “customer-first” ethos continued Albert’s 24-year legacy in the Coachella Valley. Keystone brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to community management. This partnership is a testament to the shared values and commitment to maintaining Albert’s long, successful operating philosophy which began 24 years ago when Tom Albert opened the Palm Desert office.“Keystone’s vision of improving people’s lives beyond expectations will expand to an additional 35 communities throughout the Coachella Valley Area,” said Keystone CEO Cary Treff. “The synergy created by merging the current Keystone team with the Albert team, as well as our new association contracts in the Desert creates an exciting opportunity to partner with Albert’s amazing team for growth and expansion.”“Culture was very important to me as we looked for a partner to continue Albert’s legacy. Both Keystone and Albert recognize that our success has been built on cultivating local relationships and understanding the unique needs of each community we serve and the Coachella Valley. We along with our team members are thrilled and excited to be part of the Keystone team,” said Albert owner Lori Albert-Gonzalez.In addition to the partnership with Albert, the Coachella Valley is prime for growth opportunities and Keystone has been thrilled to partner with several developers who are building large new communities in the area by extending management services to their premium communities. Keystone’s track record of providing exceptional service to exclusive communities provides unparalleled opportunities for growth.“We would not be able to pursue these types of acquisitions if it weren’t for the service and dedication we get every day from our community management team,” said Treff. “We have the best team members in the community management field and they deliver outstanding service to our clients. This gives us the opportunity to bring these successes to new communities in other areas of the Western States.”This is Keystone’s ninth acquisition in six years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019, Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021, Pilot Property Management in Encinitas and AMI in Boise Idaho in 2022, Curtis Property Management in Carlsbad California, Vista Management in Westminster Colorado in 2023, and The Manor Association in Northern California and Colorado Property Management Group in 2024. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the west.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments, now managing over 165,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC), certified through Community Association Institute, as well as being certified as Great Place to Work in 2024. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Boise Idaho, Aurora and Westminster Colorado, San Mateo and Santa Cruz California.

