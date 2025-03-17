Loura Sanchez Achieves CEPA Credential, Joining Elite Network of Business Advisors Through Exit Planning Institute

Keystone Property Management Logo

Loura K. Sanchez receives CEPA Credential and Joins International Community of Business Advisors a part of the Exit Planning Institute.

This CEPA designation is a testament to Loura's dedication in helping industry leaders get the best outcomes for themselves, their employees and their clients as they exit their businesses.” — Joe Winkler, Keystone President

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone , one of the fastest growing Community Management companies in North America, is proud to announce that Loura Sanchez recently earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential after completing the Institute’s intensive 5-day executive MBA-style program. Loura joins an elite group of business advisors who have received this credential and are part of the Exit Planning Institute’s international community of CEPAs. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world.The Certified Exit Planning Advisor program was specifically designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies. The organizing principle of the program is Master Planning - the alignment of the three legs of the stool (business, personal, financial), which is executed through the implementation of a process called the Value Acceleration Methodology™. Using an executive MBA-style format, the program includes a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies, and individual exercises to introduce participants to these concepts and to reinforce skills. The program is taught by the Exit Planning Institute’s faculty of advisors, who are all sought-after subject matter experts and authors.To receive the CEPA credential, Loura completed the rigorous 5-day program, which involved approximately one hundred hours of pre-course study, thirty hours of classroom instruction, and the successful completion of a 3-hour proctored exam.“We are thrilled to see Loura earn the prestigious credential of Certified Exit Planning Advisor,” said Keystone President Joe Winkler. “Loura is an amazing partner to industry leaders and this designation is a testament to her dedication in helping them get the best outcomes for themselves, their employees and their clients as they exit their businesses.”Keystone has acquired nine companies over the last several years and is focused on finding partners who provide unparalleled experiences for their clients and employees. In addition, Loura partners with company owners to help them build value in their companies and implement long-term strategies to find partners who ensure their legacy continues well after their exit.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in throughout the western United States? Currently, the firm manages over 165,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, San Diego, the Bay Area, Boise, Idaho, and Denver, Colorado.

