US Sports Camps Joins Forces with USC Volleyball

Licensed Provider of Nike Sports Camps Brings Best-in-Class Sports Programming to University of Southern California

USC volleyball has consistently delivered an exceptional camp experience, and this year promises even more exciting opportunities for rising volleyball stars.” — Jennifer Dorr, Director of Growth and Partnerships at US Sports Camps

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps , the largest sports camp network in North America and a licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the University of Southern California (USC) Volleyball program. This collaboration will offer top-tier volleyball camp experiences to aspiring athletes of all levels and allow them to train with one of the nation’s premier volleyball programs.As a powerhouse in collegiate athletics and a distinguished member of the Big Ten Conference, USC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in volleyball. The program welcomes hundreds of campers aged 6-18 each summer, fostering skill development, teamwork, and a passion for the game. Through this partnership, USSC aims to further enhance the camp experience by expanding access, refining programming for all skill levels—from beginners to elite players—and delivering best-in-class service to camper’s families and staff alike."US Sports Camps is thrilled to partner with the University of Southern California, a premier and legendary volleyball program, to help support their summer camps in 2025,” said Jennifer Dorr, Director of Growth and Partnerships at US Sports Camps. “USC volleyball has consistently delivered an exceptional camp experience, and this year promises even more exciting opportunities for rising volleyball stars. With a knowledgeable coaching staff, top-tier facilities, and programs tailored for all skill levels and positions, USC volleyball camps will be the ideal place to learn, grow, and have fun while playing the sport everyone is talking about!”USC, a proud Nike school, will host these premier volleyball camps at its state-of-the-art facilities, including the renowned Galen Center. With the university set to play a significant role in the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, campers will have the unique experience of training at a venue that will be part of the world’s greatest sporting events.As US Sports Camps celebrates its 50th anniversary, USC joins other institutions like UC Berkeley, Stanford, Duke, and Virginia Tech in providing exceptional athletic experiences across a wide range of sports. For over thirty years, USSC has been a licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, helping shape millions of foundational sports moments by offering inclusive, supportive, and high-quality programs led by top-tier coaches.Looking ahead, US Sports Camps is set for significant growth, reinforcing its dedication to shaping confident and skilled athletes through purposeful play. By continuing to develop new partnerships and opportunities, US Sports Camps remains committed to fostering the next generation of athletes.To learn more about this partnership and register for upcoming camps, visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/volleyball/nike/nike-volleyball-camps-usc ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.