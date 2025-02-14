Weber County Fatal Crash

On Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 1:01 pm, Geo Metro and a Kenworth Semi were traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 349 in Farr West. Traffic was slowing and the Semi came to a stop in lane four. The Geo was unable to stop, and or traveling too quickly for the snowy conditions and struck the rear of the Kenworth’s trailer. The driver of the Geo was unresponsive and confirmed deceased on scene by medical personnel. I-15 was closed at about 1:00 pm and traffic was divereted off 2700 north and then back onto I-15 southbound just south of the crash.

