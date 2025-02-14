Weber County Fatal Crash #2

On Friday, February 14, 2025, at about 5:58 am, a Peterbuilt (26,000lb box truck) was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 341. The driver of the box truck stated a warning light came on the dashboard advising to immediately shut down the engine. The driver of box truck came to a stop in the gore area between I-15 southbound and the merge to I-84 eastbound. Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on I-15 and traveled onto the I-84 eastbound merge. The roadways were slick and slushy. The Mini Cooper lost control on the roadway and rotated off the roadway into the gore area. The Mini Cooper’s passenger side struck the passenger rear corner of the Peterbuilt. The driver of the Mini Cooper succumed to his injuries on scene. The occupants of the Peterbuilt were not injured. The merge to I-84 eastbound was closed for about 2 1/2 hours for the investigation.