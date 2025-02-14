Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,717 in the last 365 days.

Weber County Fatal Crash #2

On Friday, February 14, 2025, at about 5:58 am, a Peterbuilt (26,000lb box truck) was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 341. The driver of the box truck stated a warning light came on the dashboard advising to immediately shut down the engine. The driver of box truck came to a stop in the gore area between I-15 southbound and the merge to I-84 eastbound. Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on I-15 and traveled onto the I-84 eastbound merge. The roadways were slick and slushy. The Mini Cooper lost control on the roadway and rotated off the roadway into the gore area. The Mini Cooper’s passenger side struck the passenger rear corner of the Peterbuilt. The driver of the Mini Cooper succumed to his injuries on scene. The occupants of the Peterbuilt were not injured. The merge to I-84 eastbound was closed for about 2 1/2 hours for the investigation.

Mini Cooper crashed into the back of a box truck on I-15.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weber County Fatal Crash #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more