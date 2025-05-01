DPS Urges Better Rider Education in Wake of Increasing Motorcycle Crashes and Fatalities

Majority of motorcycle fatalities didn’t have a state-mandated endorsement or rider training

For Immediate Release:



WHAT: In the wake of a five-year high in motorcycle fatalities in 2024, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges motorcyclists to take rider safety courses and obtain a state-mandated motorcycle endorsement. DPS data over the last five years shows that the majority of motorcycle fatalities happened to riders who didn’t have proper training or endorsements. In Utah, with motorcycle crashes 9.2 times more likely to result in a fatality than auto crashes, there is a need to educate both riders and motorists about safe practices.

Media are invited to interview Rachel Trimm, co-owner of Turn N’ Learn, who survived a motorcycle crash because of proper gear and training. She was involved in a crash near her shop in 2024. Training and safety equipment kept her from serious injury. She will share crash photos, gear, damage to her motorcycle, and her actions to minimize injury.

A spokesperson from the Utah Driver Licence Division will also speak about new endorsement laws, reckless riding, and license plate requirements taking effect in May 2025.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 1st, 2025, at 10:00 am

WHERE:

Turn N’ Learn, 1505 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT

WHO: (Media Availability)

Rachel Trimm, Co-Owner of Turn N’ Learn

Kamie Bell, Driver’s License Program Coordinator, Utah Driver License Division

Jason Mettmann, Communications Manager, Highway Safety Office



VISUALS: Link to media toolkit

Crashed motorcycle and safety equipment from Rachel Trimm

Five-year data report on motorcycle fatalities in Utah

Campaign posters, digital campaign assets, and motorcycle crash photos

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lt. Cameron Roden

DPS/UHP PIO

801.554.5659

[email protected]