Wrong-Way crash in Millard County

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, a about 7:10 pm, Richfield Dispatch received reports of a Tesla driving recklessly traveling northbound on I-15 near mile marker 194, it was reported it had stopped on the side of the road. A short time later, they received reports that a Tesla was traveling the wrong way (Northbound in the Southbound). It was then reported that it had been involved in a head-on crash near mile marker 177.



As the Tesla traveled wrong way it came upon a semi traveling in the number one lane. The Tesla side-swiped right side of the semi, ripping the fuel tank off. After passing the semi, the Tesla turned towards the median and struck a Volkswagen SUV that was traveling directly behind the semi, nearly head-on. This caused catastrophic damage to both vehicles.

The driver and only occupant of the Tesla was transported in critical condition, then flown to another hospital. Driver of the Volkswagen was transported With moderate injuries, but was also airlifted to another hospital. The front seat passenger of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Southbound I-15 was closed for several hours, traffic was diverted off of Exit 278 through Holden then back onto I-15. There was around 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway.