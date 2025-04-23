Submit Release
SR-12 Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at about 6:45 pm, a Green Jeep Cherokee SUV was Westbound SR-12 near mile marker 52 when it ran off the road to the right, corrected to the left and crossed the center line before veering back right and finally hard left. Vehicle ran off the road to the left and rolled several times. The 46-year-old male driver and single occupant was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

