Minute Suites Partners with Chase to Enhance Airport Comfort for Travelers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minute Suites, the trailblazer in providing private airport suites within airport terminals, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Chase, bringing enhanced convenience and comfort to travelers through Priority Pass Select membership benefits. This collaboration ensures that Priority Pass Members can enjoy complimentary access to Minute Suites, along with exclusive discounts, transforming the airport experience for millions of travelers.Through this partnership, Chase Sapphire Reservecardholders with activated Priority Pass Select memberships can enjoy one complimentary hour in a Minute Suite, with discounted rates for additional hours. Whether travelers need a quiet space to work, unwind, or recharge during a layover or delay, Minute Suites provides a tranquil and functional environment equipped with daybeds, desks, and entertainment systems. Travelers can also reserve access to showers at select locations, offering an added touch of luxury and convenience.Minute Suites locations span ten major U.S. airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Each suite is located past TSA security checkpoints, allowing travelers seamless access to their gates after their stay.“We’re excited to partner with Chase to bring even more value and comfort to our customers,” said Daniel Solomon, CEO of Minute Suites. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide travelers with the tools they need to make their airport experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”In addition to the Chase Sapphire Reservebenefits, Minute Suites offers flexible booking options through its website and app, allowing travelers to secure their suite ahead of time. With amenities tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers, Minute Suites continues to set the standard for innovative airport comfort solutions.For more information about Minute Suites and its partnership with Chase, visit www.minutesuites.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.