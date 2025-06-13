James and Kayci Pritchard: Leading Integrity Landscapes LLC with Family Values and a Commitment to Excellence

The Integrity Landscapes logo reflects a company built on family values, high-quality craftsmanship, and a hands-on approach to custom landscaping in Metro East, Illinois.

Family-Owned Integrity Landscapes LLC Brings Heart, Craftsmanship, and Trusted Service to the Metro East Landscaping Industry

We treat every project like it’s our own backyard, and we treat every client like family. That’s how we build trust—through hard work, precision, and results that speak for themselves.” — James Pritchard

METRO EAST, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James and his wife, Kayci Pritchard, owners of Integrity Landscapes LLC, are shaping the future of landscaping in the Metro East Illinois area through a steadfast dedication to exceptional service, high-quality craftsmanship, and a business model rooted in strong family values. Since beginning their journey in the landscaping industry, the two have built a company known for transforming outdoor spaces and doing so with honesty and care.Integrity Landscapes LLC started as a vision, blending their love for the outdoors with a desire to bring a higher standard of service to the landscaping world. With extensive experience in landscape design, installation (including pool installation), and maintenance, the Pritchard family has set the tone for a company that prides itself on delivering beautiful, functional, and sustainable environments tailored to each client’s unique needs.“What drives us is being able to create outdoor spaces that families can enjoy for years, while staying true to our values,” said James Pritchard, co-owner of Integrity Landscapes LLC. “We treat every project like it’s our own backyard, and we treat every client like family. That’s how we build trust—through hard work, precision, and results that speak for themselves.”At the core of Integrity Landscapes LLC is a commitment to family values. For James and Kayci, business isn’t just about creating beautiful landscapes—it’s about how you treat people along the way. Their leadership emphasizes respect, collaboration, and integrity, ensuring that both clients and team members feel valued and respected. This approach has helped build long-lasting relationships and a strong reputation across the Metro East community.Under their leadership, Integrity Landscapes has grown into a trusted name in the region, known for its quality, attention to detail, and customer-first mindset. The company offers a full range of services including design, installation, and ongoing maintenance, and continues to raise the bar for what clients can expect from a landscaping partner.About Integrity Landscapes LLCIntegrity Landscapes LLC is a family-oriented landscaping company based in Metro East, Illinois, specializing in custom design, installation, and maintenance of outdoor spaces. The company is built on a foundation of quality, sustainability, and customer service, making it a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike. Integrity Landscapes is dedicated to enhancing outdoor environments with craftsmanship and care, always staying true to its name.

