Satsang House Reopens Doors with Sacred Fire Ceremony After Intentional Summer Pause

Maggie Kelly offers meditation instruction and community gatherings, retreats and events, energy healing sessions, life, business and spiritual coaching and light therapy. A warm conversation over coffee in the colorful, welcoming living room.

San Diego and Sedona meditation centers welcome the community back for an end-of-summer gathering focused on release and renewal.

After taking time for rest and reflection during the summer months, we're ready to kick off our fall routine with deeper intention and renewed connection.” — Maggie Kelly

SAN DIEGO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a restful and intentional summer pause, Satsang House Meditation and Spiritual Center is reopening its doors to welcome the community back for a meaningful transition into fall. The center in San Diego is marking this return with a Sacred Fire Ceremony on September 6th, offering participants an opportunity for reflection, release, and renewal as the season shifts.The Fire Ceremony represents a powerful practice of letting go, inviting participants to release old stories and outdated narratives that no longer serve their path forward. Gathering around the sacred fire, community members will have space for soul work and transformation in a supportive group setting."This ceremony honors natural traditions of releasing and renewing," explains Maggie Kelly, founder of Satsang House. "After taking time for rest and reflection during the summer months, we're ready to kick off our fall routine with deeper intention and renewed connection."The evening will integrate elements of energy healing practices and contemplative work that Satsang House has become known for in both San Diego and Sedona communities. The center's approach combines ancient traditions with contemporary healing modalities, creating space for both personal transformation and community connection.The Fire Ceremony has reached capacity, reflecting the community's eagerness to gather again after the summer break. For those unable to attend the Fire Ceremony, Satsang House will host additional Community Meditations this fall. These gatherings are free and open to all, offering an accessible entry point for newcomers and a continued practice opportunity for regular meditation participants. The sessions include guided meditation and community sharing, with voluntary donations supporting the World Food Program's humanitarian efforts.Beyond their reopening event, Satsang House continues to offer ongoing programs in energy healing, life coaching , and regular community meditation sessions. The center's mission remains focused on creating authentic spaces for spiritual growth and community connection in both San Diego and the red rocks of Sedona.As summer draws to a close, Satsang House's return marks not just the reopening of physical doors, but an invitation for the community to step into fall with greater clarity, release, and intentional living.About Satsang HouseSatsang House operates meditation and spiritual centers in San Diego, California and Sedona, Arizona. The organization integrates wisdom from various spiritual traditions with contemporary healing practices, offering energy healing, life coaching, and community meditation programs. Founded on principles of authentic spiritual growth and community connection, Satsang House creates supportive spaces for transformation and personal development.

