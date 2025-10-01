Stone Heating & Air Announces $79 Furnace Maintenance Special to Prepare for Winter

Local HVAC company offers comprehensive tune-up service as temperatures begin to drop

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Heating & Air has introduced a $79 furnace tune-up service designed to help area homeowners ensure their heating systems are operating efficiently before winter weather arrives. The comprehensive maintenance service includes inspection, cleaning, and adjustment of key furnace components to maximize performance and prevent costly breakdowns.The tune-up service covers essential maintenance tasks including filter replacement, thermostat calibration, safety control testing, and thorough inspection of electrical connections and gas lines. Certified technicians also examine heat exchangers, blower motors, and venting systems to identify potential issues before they develop into expensive repairs or safety concerns.During each service call, technicians clean burner assemblies, lubricate moving parts, and test carbon monoxide levels to ensure safe operation. The comprehensive inspection also includes checking flue pipes, examining ductwork connections, and verifying proper airflow throughout the system.Properly maintained heating systems can operate up to 15 percent more efficiently than those left unattended, according to recent industry data. The U.S. Department of Energy also reports that consistent maintenance can add several years to a system’s lifespan while helping homeowners remain in compliance with manufacturer warranties that often require annual service. Furnaces that go without maintenance are far more likely to break down in the middle of winter, leaving households without heat when it is needed most. Emergency service calls during peak heating season typically come at a much higher cost.Stone Heating & Air's certified technicians perform each tune-up to ensure all system components meet current safety and performance standards, and technicians provide homeowners with a detailed report of findings and recommendations. The company recommends scheduling furnace maintenance annually, ideally before the heating season begins. Early scheduling also allows homeowners to address any identified issues before cold weather arrives and repair demands increase.About Stone Heating & Air: Stone Heating & Air provides heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to residential and commercial customers throughout the region. The company's certified technicians offer installation, repair, and maintenance services for all major HVAC brands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.