Principled Technologies puts Toad Data Studio through its paces in five data management scenarios

Streamline heterogeneous database environment management with Toad Data Studio

Principled Technologies used Toad Data Studio, a heterogeneous database management tool, to complete common management tasks using three database platforms.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rapid growth of actionable data flooding into organizations everywhere, how a company organizes, manages, and distributes data is more important than ever. Data professionals need to be able to quickly and easily manage the underlying data structures that serve a companies’ evolving analytics and operational goals. Principled Technologies (PT) engineers evaluated Toad Data Studio in five everyday scenarios using Oracle, PostgreSQL, and Snowflake database platforms. With this heterogeneous database management tool, PT engineers were able to accomplish these common tasks efficiently.As the report describes in its section on finding data integrity issues: “The ability to detect potential issues before applying changes to a live system is essential. Specifically in the database management space, it is critical for administrators to be able to detect schema differences between databases, such as comparing a development database schema to a production database schema. By providing developers and data engineers with a hassle-free way to detect schema differences, changes, and conflicts, you make it easier for them to resolve these issues. For this use case, we were able to quickly and easily use Toad Data Studio to compare source and target PostgreSQL databases as well as script options between development and production instances.”The report also describes what PT experienced when migrating key tables: “For companies exploring ways to reduce costs, migrating key tables from a license-based database platform to one that’s open source is an intriguing option. Toad Data Studio allows users to connect to both databases simultaneously, making it easier to compare schema, generate migration scripts, and transfer data between the two platforms.(1) For this two-step process, we used Toad Data Studio to transfer tables from Oracle Database to PostgreSQL and create foreign keys and indexes.”To learn more, read-the hands-on evaluation at https://facts.pt/oH7nrLG About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com ----------------------------------1 Deepak Vohra, “How to use Toad developer tools to migrate to open source databases – 3,” accessed January 10, 2025,

