Principled Technologies releases study showcasing consolidation with Supermicro H14 Hyper DP servers

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations holding onto aging server hardware to run their database applications are likely leaving performance on the table. By making the move to newer technology, they can consolidate multiple older servers onto fewer new platforms for potentially significant performance gains over time.Principled Technologies (PT) compared the transactional database performance of two systems: a five-year-old Supermicro Ultra DP server (model number AS -2124US-TNRP) with AMD EPYC 7532 processors (previously codenamed “Rome”) and a new Supermicro H14 Hyper DP server (model number AS -2126HS-TN) with AMD EPYC 9475F processors (previously codenamed “Turin”). Hands-on testing confirmed that moving to the new high-performing Supermicro H14 Hyper DP server could allow organizations to consolidate multiple older servers for big savings over five years.According to the report, “We found that the Supermicro H14 Hyper DP server made a strong choice for businesses looking to improve their IT outlook over the next several years. A single Supermicro H14 Hyper DP with two AMD EPYC 9475F processors was able to handle 3.78 times the database transactions of the legacy servers, which means it would take four legacy servers to match the work of one new H14 Hyper DP. By our calculations of the five-year total cost of ownership (TCO) for continuing to operate four legacy servers vs. moving to a single Supermicro H14 Hyper DP, consolidating could cut costs by an impressive 61.8 percent—over $2.8 million in savings. This is possible because by supporting fewer servers, businesses save on ongoing server costs in software licensing, power utilization, rack and data center space, and maintenance.”The report also estimates that “organizations with larger data centers would see even bigger savings through consolidation. What if you have 20 legacy servers you’re looking to consolidate? Extrapolating from our TCO calculations, continuing to run those 20 servers would cost approximately $23,404,690 over the next five years. Purchasing five new H14 Hyper DP servers to consolidate the 20 legacy servers would cost $8,918,453. This means that organizations consolidating 20 servers could save over $14.4 million over the next 5 years should they choose to refresh their data center with Supermicro H14 Hyper DP servers with AMD EPYC 9475F processors.”To learn more about the benefits of consolidating older servers onto the new Supermicro H14 Hyper DP with AMD EPYC 9475F processors, read the full report at https://facts.pt/WT3Go6U , see the infographic at https://facts.pt/8MNoV4p , or watch the video at https://facts.pt/LtAYaIc About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Save up to $2.8M per new server by consolidating with new Supermicro Hyper DP H14 servers

