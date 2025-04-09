New Principled Technologies study explores how a Dell PowerStore solution delivers efficiency and cost savings

Gain the flexibility that diverse modern workloads demand with Dell PowerStore Infographic: Gain the flexibility that diverse modern workloads demand with Dell PowerStore

In testing, a Dell PowerStore solution delivered better data reduction than an HCI solution, which can reduce spending on hardware and licensing

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many organizations employ a mix of traditional workloads such as ERP and CRM and modern ones that involve containerization, AI, and edge computing. In a private cloud environment, these workloads generate diverse and complex storage requirements. IT teams are seeking cost-effective storage solutions that can meet these demands and let them avoid the vendor lock-in that can come with hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). In this landscape, architectural flexibility becomes very important.A new Principled Technologies study compares two storage solutions—a disaggregated infrastructure featuring Dell PowerStore, and an HCI solution—in the areas of data reduction, pricing, and lifecycle management. According to the report, “In our testing, a Dell PowerStore solution achieved up to 3.1 times more data reduction than a solution from a vendor we call HCI Vendor U. For the same amount of effective storage, Dell PowerStore would cost 21.9 percent less over five years, while offering familiar lifecycle management tools.”PT tested each solution with two data sets: one with 2:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratios (2C/2D) and one with 4:1 compression and 1:1 deduplication rations (4C/1D). For the former data set, the Dell PowerStore solution delivered 3.1 times the data reduction of the HCI solution. Additionally, PT found that the PowerStore solution’s efficient reduction means that organizations would require less hardware and fewer licenses, leading to cost savings.PT also explored the Dell PowerStore solution’s manageability using the Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) plugin, which “lets VMware vSphereadmins manage their PowerStore arrays from the vSphere console.” The report continues, “[F]or organizations relying on a VMware infrastructure, using Dell VxRail dynamic nodes offers straightforward lifecycle management capabilities for the Dell PowerStore array.”PT writes, “As the popularity of data-intensive, next-generation workloads increases alongside massive data growth, selecting the right storage architecture becomes extremely important. Choosing a disaggregated infrastructure featuring Dell PowerStore can help you optimize costs, maintain flexibility, and avoid overpaying for compute resources….With advantages in data reduction, cost, and manageability, shared storage can offer significant value for your next-generation workloads.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/7OcQ7nT or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/Hea80ik About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

