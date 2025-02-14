WILLISTON BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CASE#: 25A1000948
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02-12-2025 @ 0911 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wentworth Road, Bolton
VIOLATION:
1. Simple Assault
2. Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: John Tschernenko
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT
VICTIM: Allen-Michael Ashline
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 12th, 2025 at approximately 0911 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a physical altercation that had occurred between two individuals on Wentworth Road in the town of Bolton.
Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and developed probable cause that John Tschernenko (age 50) of Bolton, VT had acted in a disorderly manner and physically assaulted Allen-Michael Ashline (age 30) of St. Albans, VT.
Tschernenko responded to the Williston State Police Barracks on February 13th, 2025 to speak with Troopers, at the conclusion of which he was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-20-2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
