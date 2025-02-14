WILLISTON BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1000948

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 02-12-2025 @ 0911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wentworth Road, Bolton

VIOLATION:

1. Simple Assault

2. Disorderly Conduct





ACCUSED: John Tschernenko

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT





VICTIM: Allen-Michael Ashline

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 12th, 2025 at approximately 0911 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a physical altercation that had occurred between two individuals on Wentworth Road in the town of Bolton.





Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and developed probable cause that John Tschernenko (age 50) of Bolton, VT had acted in a disorderly manner and physically assaulted Allen-Michael Ashline (age 30) of St. Albans, VT.





Tschernenko responded to the Williston State Police Barracks on February 13th, 2025 to speak with Troopers, at the conclusion of which he was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-20-2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







