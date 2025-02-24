The Coffee Shops™ Announce 2025 Influencers
Our Influencers program celebrates its ninth year of giving back to the industries it serves.SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2025 Influencers for RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), MetalCoffeeShop®(MCS), CoatingsCoffeeShop®(CCS) and RCS en Español.
Each month, Influencers respond to a topic that is relevant and timely in their respective industry such as the ethical usage of AI, remaining competitive, using social media to grow your brand, regulatory challenges, emerging technologies and more. RCS, MCS, CCS and en Español feature Influencer responses through interviews, videos and articles. These Influencers represent every corner of the roofing, metal and coatings industries, including contractors, associations, manufacturers and service providers. Their contributions are showcased in dedicated sections on each website, shared on social media and featured in weekly eNewsletters.
“Our goal is to amplify the insights and expertise our influencers offer, tackling the key challenges faced by professionals in the roofing, metal and coatings industries,” said RCS President Heidi J. Ellsworth. “We are proud to highlight our Influencer’s wisdom and expertise across all Coffee Shops. We are committed to supporting and encouraging industry growth and are honored to promote these amazing Influencers.”
“This year, as part of the RCS en Español initiative, we are excited to shine a light on authentic voices that reflect the diversity of our industry. Their stories and expertise inspire the next generation of skilled workers and ensure that every community sees a future for themselves in the trades," Ellsworth emphasized.
We are proud to announce the following 2025 Influencers:
RoofersCoffeeShop:
1. Matt Copeland – Copeland Building Envelope
2. Ron Harriman – retired roof consultant
3. Erica Reed – Elite Roofing Solutions
4. Rachel Garcia – Malarkey Roofing Products
5. Patrick Cochran – Red Dog’s Roofing
6. Melissa Chapman – Glo Group
7. Jake Magalsky – Ace Roofing
8. Allison Woslager – Integrity PNW
9. Steve Little – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing
10. Lee Lipniskis – Levello Construction
11. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group
12. Tammy Hall – CFS Roofing Services
13. Ashley and Seth Pietsch – Integrity Insurance & Bonding Inc
14. Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese
15. Rich Carroll – Carroll Consulting
16. Jay Wade – Service First Solutions
17. Joshua Adams – Roof Scout
18. Lucas Severance – Slate Valley Supply
19. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal
20. Zong Nguyen - Certainteed
MetalCoffeeShop:
1. Hayley Bohmer – New Tech Machinery
2. Jena Jackson – Indiana Metal
3. Erik Trefzger – Orca Roofing
4. Bob Mesmer – RMG Erectors
5. Randy Chaffee – Source One Marketing
6. Holly Gotfredson – American Metalcraft, Inc.
7. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group
8. Haley Iselin – Metal Roof Specialties
9. John Sheridan – Sheridan Tools
10. Stacee Lynn – The Barndominum Company
11. Thea Dudley – Pocket Protectors LLC
12. Robert Tiffin – Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA)
13. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal
14. John Chan – The Durable Slate Company
15. Renee Ramey – Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA)
16. Laurie Moore – Kreiling Roofing
17. Travis Sliger – 4Ever Metal Roofing
CoatingsCoffeeShop:
1. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group
2. Johnny Walker – ICP
3. Greg Hlavaty – Western Colloid
4. Lisa Irby – Thomas Roofing
5. Shawn Morgan – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing
6. Joe Sorrentino – Sherwin-Williams Roofing Solutions
7. Tracey Donels – Service First Solutions
8. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal
9. Ryan Blad – 838 Coatings
10. Will Lorenz – General Coatings
11. Greg Serevetas – USA General Contractors Corp.
RCS Influencers en Español:
1. Teresa Ramírez– Southeast Contracting Services
2. Julissa Chavez – SRS Distribution
3. Jacqueline Sancen – Latinos in Roofing
4. Amparo Sancen – Sancen Contracting and Latinos En Roofing
5. Lorna Rojas – Tremco
6. Monica Vornbrock – The Glo Group
7. Duliar Valladres – SRS Distribution
8. Octavio Vázquez – Owens Corning
9. Fransisco Serrano – Roofers Going Digital
10. Sandra Damaris – Southeast Contracting Services
Find more information on the 2025 RCS and Español Influencers, MCS Influencers and CCS Influencers.
About The Coffee Shops
Award-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.
