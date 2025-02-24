The Coffee Shops™ Announce 2025 Influencers

"We are proud to highlight our Influencer’s wisdom and expertise across all Coffee Shops. We are committed to supporting and encouraging industry growth and are honored to promote these Influencers." - Heidi J. Ellsworth

Our Influencers program celebrates its ninth year of giving back to the industries it serves.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2025 Influencers for RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), MetalCoffeeShop(MCS), CoatingsCoffeeShop(CCS) and RCS en Español.Each month, Influencers respond to a topic that is relevant and timely in their respective industry such as the ethical usage of AI, remaining competitive, using social media to grow your brand, regulatory challenges, emerging technologies and more. RCS, MCS, CCS and en Español feature Influencer responses through interviews, videos and articles. These Influencers represent every corner of the roofing, metal and coatings industries, including contractors, associations, manufacturers and service providers. Their contributions are showcased in dedicated sections on each website, shared on social media and featured in weekly eNewsletters.“Our goal is to amplify the insights and expertise our influencers offer, tackling the key challenges faced by professionals in the roofing, metal and coatings industries,” said RCS President Heidi J. Ellsworth. “We are proud to highlight our Influencer’s wisdom and expertise across all Coffee Shops. We are committed to supporting and encouraging industry growth and are honored to promote these amazing Influencers.”“This year, as part of the RCS en Español initiative, we are excited to shine a light on authentic voices that reflect the diversity of our industry. Their stories and expertise inspire the next generation of skilled workers and ensure that every community sees a future for themselves in the trades," Ellsworth emphasized.We are proud to announce the following 2025 Influencers:RoofersCoffeeShop:1. Matt Copeland – Copeland Building Envelope2. Ron Harriman – retired roof consultant3. Erica Reed – Elite Roofing Solutions4. Rachel Garcia – Malarkey Roofing Products5. Patrick Cochran – Red Dog’s Roofing6. Melissa Chapman – Glo Group7. Jake Magalsky – Ace Roofing8. Allison Woslager – Integrity PNW9. Steve Little – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing10. Lee Lipniskis – Levello Construction11. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group12. Tammy Hall – CFS Roofing Services13. Ashley and Seth Pietsch – Integrity Insurance & Bonding Inc14. Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese15. Rich Carroll – Carroll Consulting16. Jay Wade – Service First Solutions17. Joshua Adams – Roof Scout18. Lucas Severance – Slate Valley Supply19. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal20. Zong Nguyen - CertainteedMetalCoffeeShop:1. Hayley Bohmer – New Tech Machinery2. Jena Jackson – Indiana Metal3. Erik Trefzger – Orca Roofing4. Bob Mesmer – RMG Erectors5. Randy Chaffee – Source One Marketing6. Holly Gotfredson – American Metalcraft, Inc.7. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group8. Haley Iselin – Metal Roof Specialties9. John Sheridan – Sheridan Tools10. Stacee Lynn – The Barndominum Company11. Thea Dudley – Pocket Protectors LLC12. Robert Tiffin – Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA)13. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal14. John Chan – The Durable Slate Company15. Renee Ramey – Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA)16. Laurie Moore – Kreiling Roofing17. Travis Sliger – 4Ever Metal RoofingCoatingsCoffeeShop:1. John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group2. Johnny Walker – ICP3. Greg Hlavaty – Western Colloid4. Lisa Irby – Thomas Roofing5. Shawn Morgan – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing6. Joe Sorrentino – Sherwin-Williams Roofing Solutions7. Tracey Donels – Service First Solutions8. Greg Hayes – Pauls Sheet Metal9. Ryan Blad – 838 Coatings10. Will Lorenz – General Coatings11. Greg Serevetas – USA General Contractors Corp.RCS Influencers en Español:1. Teresa Ramírez– Southeast Contracting Services2. Julissa Chavez – SRS Distribution3. Jacqueline Sancen – Latinos in Roofing4. Amparo Sancen – Sancen Contracting and Latinos En Roofing5. Lorna Rojas – Tremco6. Monica Vornbrock – The Glo Group7. Duliar Valladres – SRS Distribution8. Octavio Vázquez – Owens Corning9. Fransisco Serrano – Roofers Going Digital10. Sandra Damaris – Southeast Contracting ServicesFind more information on the 2025 RCS and Español Influencers MCS Influencers and CCS Influencers About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.