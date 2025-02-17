Critical Victories Announces First Annual Leadership and Professionalism Training for Government Employees of Michigan

The Administration and Leadership Academy for Government employees will be held November 12-14, 2025 at the Oak Point Country Club in Brighton, Michigan.

The Administration and Leadership Academy for Government Employees will be held November 12-14, 2025 in Brighton, Michigan.

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Victories has announced the launch of its first annual Administration and Leadership Academy for Government Employees of Michigan, taking place November 12-14, 2025, at Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton, Michigan.

The announcement was shared at the Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners (MACDC) winter meeting in Kalamazoo, where John Collins—professional leadership coach and founder of Critical Victories—delivered the keynote address on Thursday.

Collins originally developed the three-day academy in Miami-Dade County, Florida—one of the largest governmental organizations in the U.S.—as a premier training opportunity for non-supervisory employees. It has since become a regular and popular offering for participants seeking to develop their professionalism, leadership skills, and commitment to public service.

"Our experience in Miami-Dade has been both exciting and deeply rewarding," Collins said. "It's time to bring it home to Michigan, where I can support and encourage the future leaders of my home state. I take that responsibility very seriously."

The primary focus of the academy is to accelerate the growth, maturity, and commitment of public-sector employees. Through lectures, exercises, self-reflection, and situational scenarios, participants develop greater self-awareness and embrace the profound responsibility of public service.

Government agencies across Michigan—including state, county, municipal, and tribal organizations—are invited to reserve seats for their employees. Registrations will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis, although Collins said that efforts will be made to include employees from as many agencies as possible.

Collins, a former director of the Michigan forensic laboratories and an award-winning forensic scientist, explained that future academy locations will be determined early next year, with the potential for rotating venues across Michigan.

"I’d love to bring something special to our friends in the Upper Peninsula as well. My goal is to ensure this program has a lasting, positive impact on as many government professionals as possible."

