Love and Ambition Collide in Hollywood's Hottest New Romantic Comedy—THE CHEMISTS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine's Day, DeskPop Entertainment invites audiences to fall in love with THE CHEMISTS , a delightful romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Tinseltown's glitz and glamour. The film is now available on Fandango at Home THE CHEMISTS stars rising talent Jared Treviño as Jack Russell, an undiscovered, struggling actor with Hollywood royalty in his blood who desperately seeks his big break. When a career-defining opportunity presents itself, he has the chance to star with a Hollywood superstar, the captivating Mae Garyn Parker, played by the talented Cambrey Watson; Jack has one weekend to navigate the cutthroat world of show business, spark chemistry with his co-star, and land the role!Director Nico Lavachek expertly blends humor, heart, and Hollywood satire as Jack's journey is complicated by the scheming of A-list rival Calvin Weber, played by Alexander Haug. The result is a fresh take on the classic rom-com formula that promises to delight audiences with its wit, charm, and irresistible chemistry between its leads."We're thrilled to bring 'THE CHEMISTS to viewers this Valentine's Day," said Mason Bosworth, producer. "This film captures the magic and madness of Hollywood while delivering a heartwarming story about following your dreams and finding unexpected connections."Executive Producer Sebastian Twardosz brings his industry experience to THE CHEMISTS, elevating the project alongside producers Mason Bosworth, Maddison Lafferty, and Nico Lavachek. Together, they form a dynamic team, with Executive Producer Brendan Wagner further enhancing the film's vision. With Alexander Haug serving as Associate Producer, this talented team has assembled an impressive ensemble cast, including American Idol darling Margie Mays, who created magic in the role of Evie Lorraine, along with Eunice Elliott, Sarah Doerner, Loren Cronk, and Kelsie McDonald, who all bring powerful performances. The result is a film poised to become the must-see romantic comedy of the year.Watch the trailer HERE , and don't miss the chance to experience laughter, love, and chemistry with THE CHEMISTS, now available for home entertainment!Audiences can watch the film today on Fandango at Home.About DeskPop Entertainment:DeskPop Entertainment offers a dynamic scope of original content ranging from light-hearted entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema designed to stir engaging conversation.

