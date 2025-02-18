A&D Medical Unveils Enhanced Blood Pressure Monitors Just In Time For Heart Month: Precision, Innovation & Connectivity

ONE TOUCH Blood Pressure Monitor MULTI USER BLUETOOTH Blood Pressure Monitor VOICE GUIDED BLUETOOTH Blood Pressure Monitor

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is Heart Health Month—a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritizing cardiovascular health. With heart disease continuing to impact millions worldwide, regular blood pressure monitoring is a key step in prevention and management. A&D Medical is expanding its home blood pressure monitors, making it easier for individuals to keep track of their heart health and take proactive steps towards a healthier future.For nearly 50 years, A&D Medical has been a trusted leader in precision blood pressure monitoring and healthcare innovation. Today, we're thrilled to announce our latest blood pressure monitors with Clinical Grade Accuracy, crafted with the consumer in mind. This exciting launch is part of A&D Medical’s https://medical.andonline.com/home-healthcare-products/ complete line of home healthcare products."We're thrilled to introduce our newest monitors, which not only enhance our best-selling models but also expand our connected options to integrate seamlessly with the Heart Track App," said Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business. "All our monitors boast Clinical Grade Accuracy, ensuring measurements as precise as those taken in a medical setting."These innovative monitors offer a reliable and accessible way to support heart health during Heart Month and throughout the year, whether managing existing conditions or promoting overall well-being. With their blend of precision and dependability, they highlight the importance of taking an active role in maintaining a healthier heart.A&D Medical’s Enhanced Models Include: UA-660 ONE TOUCH : One Touch - $39.99 This unit is affordably priced and perfect for consumers seeking a traditional blood pressure monitor that provides quick and accurate readings at the touch of a button. It displays the average of the last three measurements for more consistent blood pressure data, includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms, and comes with a convenient carrying bag. UA-770BLE MULTI USER : Multi User Bluetooth- $59.99 This unit is designed for consumers seeking an advanced, multi-user Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with enhanced features that ensure trusted accuracy and reliable measurements every time. It guarantees precise readings with integrated movement detection, reducing the risk of inaccuracies due to user movement. The monitor displays the average of the last three measurements for more consistent blood pressure data, includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms, and comes with a convenient carrying case.: Voice Guided Bluetooth- $79.99 This unit is ideal for a wide range of users, including those who are visually impaired, seeking a premium Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with advanced features and voice guidance. Audible instructions and results are available in English, Spanish, and French for enhanced accessibility. TriCheck™ minimizes the impact of individual measurement fluctuations by automating three sequential measurements and averaging them according to clinical guidelines. Users will experience accurate readings with advanced cuff fit detection, avoiding errors from incorrect cuff placement, and precise measurements with integrated movement detection, minimizing the risk of inaccurate results due to movement. It includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms and comes with a convenient carrying case.About A&D Medical:Since 1977, A&D Medical has been at the forefront of biometric monitoring solutions, offering blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and more for both consumers and professionals. We are dedicated to advancing connected health and biometric measurement solutions, supporting wellness and chronic condition management worldwide.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. Our Americas headquarters is in Ann Arbor, MI.

