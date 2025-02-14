OneTrust Home Loans Hosts Exclusive Builder Event in Las Vegas: Winning Strategies to Drive Sales in 2025

OneTrust Home Loans invites builders and industry leaders to discuss financing strategies that drive sales and close more deals.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans invites builders and industry leaders to an exclusive, high-impact event at the Wynn Las Vegas, where top experts will discuss financing strategies that drive sales, close more deals, and set builders apart from the competition.

This no-fluff discussion will cover game-changing forward commitments, joint ventures and financing incentives—essential strategies to attract buyers in 2025. If you're in the homebuilding industry, this is your opportunity to gain insights from top builders who are already winning with these approaches.

Location: Wynn Las Vegas

Dates: Tuesday, February 25 & Wednesday, February 26

Featuring Guest Speakers and Happy Hour Sessions!

Space is limited—secure your spot by Wednesday, February 19.

RSVP: https://go.onetrusthomeloans.com/builders-masterclass-rsvp.html

What You’ll Learn:

• Financing That Sells: Forward commitments, joint ventures, and financing incentives.

• Maximizing Sales Impact: How the right lender can be the difference between success and missed opportunities.

• Expert Insights: Lessons from industry leaders with proven success in builder partnerships.

Agenda Highlights:

Tuesday, February 25

11:00 AM: Everything You Need to Know About Joint Ventures & Forward Commitments (Guest Speaker: Freddie Mac)

1:30 PM: The Digital Age & the Future of Sales (Guest Speaker: Freddie Mac)

4:00 PM: Happy Hour & High-Impact Discussion (Guest Speaker: Freddie Mac)

Wednesday, February 26

7:30 AM: Everything You Need to Know About Joint Ventures & Forward Commitments

11:30 AM: The Digital Age & the Future of Sales (Guest Speaker: Joe Stoddard, SMA Consulting)

5:30 PM: Happy Hour & Engaging Discussions

Special Guest Speakers:

Freddie Mac Representatives – Sharing insights on the 2025 market outlook and the millennial homebuyer generation.

Joe Stoddard, SMA Consulting – Presenting best practices and data-driven strategies for builder success.

Meet the Hosts:

Joshua Erskine, CEO, Warp Speed Holdings LLC & Co-Founder, OneTrust Home Loans

Joshua has dedicated his career to helping builders succeed with tailored financing solutions and strategic partnerships. “We understand the challenges builders face in today’s market, and we’re here to provide solutions.”

James Hecht, CEO, OneTrust Home Loans

A recognized leader in the mortgage industry, James has spearheaded the largest builder joint ventures and knows how collaboration between lenders and builders leads to success. “When builders and lenders work together, we unlock incredible opportunities for growth.”

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of portfolio and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company has one of the fastest-growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to grow with several builder joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings, a diversified holding company with lending, insurance, title/escrow, and tech among its areas of current holdings. For additional information, visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.