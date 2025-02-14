West Virginia Department of Health Distributes Nearly 2,000 Radon Kits During Record-setting Month

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) has distributed nearly 2,000 radon testing kits in the first half of National Radon Action Month, marking a record level of demand as West Virginians take steps to protect their homes and workplaces from this harmful, cancer-causing gas.

"We are thrilled with the unprecedented response from West Virginians during National Radon Action Month," said Secretary Arvin Singh, EdD, MBA, MPH, MS, FACHE. "This strong interest shows that our residents are committed to identifying and reducing radon exposure in their homes, helping to safeguard the health of their families."

Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that naturally occurs from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes radon as the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Smokers exposed to radon face a 10 times greater risk of developing lung cancer compared to non-smokers exposed to similar radon levels.

"We are so very grateful for the increased public interest in these vital tests to ensure the safety of West Virginians," said Jason Frame, Director of the Department of Health’s Office of Environmental Health Services (OEHS). "With an increased supply of testing kits, we are excited to offer even more opportunities for residents to take control of their radon risk."

The OEHS Radon Program monitors radon levels across the state, sharing data through the Public Radon Dashboard. West Virginians can request a free radon testing kit by calling 304-352-5039 or emailing radon@wv.gov. Additional educational materials on radon safety are available on the OEHS website at OEHS Radon Program.

Learn more about West Virginia’s Radon Program at https://oehs.wvdhhr.org/rtia/radon/.



