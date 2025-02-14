TDOT Awards More Alternative Delivery Projects for Bridge Repairs

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded two Alternative Delivery contracts for rebuilding three East Tennessee bridges that were destroyed in September by Hurricane Helene.

Following a successful Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) negotiation, TDOT awarded the construction phase of a Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. of Brentwood, Tennessee for the rebuilding of the SR-81 bridge in Washington County and the SR-107 bridge in Greene County. The total cost for this contract is $56,546,444.33. The construction of these bridges is on an expedited schedule, and both bridges are expected to be open before the end of June.

In addition, a Design-Build (DB) contract for the reconstruction of the SR-353 bridge in Washington County has been awarded to Summers-Taylor, Inc. of Johnson City, Tennessee. The total cost for this contract is $20,970,200.00. This bridge is expected to be open before the end of May 2026.

Replacement of the SR-81, SR-107, and SR-353 bridges over the Nolichucky River is critical to Greene and Washington County residents, as they provide connectivity between the Greeneville, Jonesborough, and Erwin communities.

Made possible by the Transportation Modernization Act (TMA), the Progressive Design-Build approach is a project delivery method that involves a Design-Build team early in the project's lifecycle. This method allows the design and construction phases to overlap, facilitating continuous collaboration among the owner, designers, and builders. This approach can lead to faster project completion.

Design-Build is a project delivery method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project - including design, right-of-way acquisition, regulatory permit approvals, utility relocation, and construction – into a single contract. TDOT is utilizing the Design-Build concept to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes.

Federal reimbursement for the $510 million cost to repair damages has been appropriated. TDOT has received $102 million.

To learn more about Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.