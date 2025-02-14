MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series Continues Feb. 27

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Virtual Hunting Series continues Feb. 27 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with a lesson on hunting blinds and tree stands. This free event is designed for all ages.

Join MDC educators as they teach participants about the different types of blinds and tree stands. Participants of this event will learn when to use a blind versus a tree stand, and which ones may better suit your hunting goals. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vn. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.