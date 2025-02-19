Beamable Network To Launch on Solana, Bringing Decentralized Infrastructure to Gaming at Massive Scale

Beamable’s DePIN will launch as a top-10 project by revenue, leveraging Solana’s high-performance blockchain for scalability and efficiency

CAMANA BAY, GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable Network , the decentralized infrastructure platform transforming how live games operate, today announced its launch on Solana, bringing the next evolution of gaming infrastructure to one of the fastest-growing decentralized ecosystems. Beamable Network is powered by Beamable backend technology, which recently announced a $13.5M Series A funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures.Expected to launch as a top-10 DePIN project by revenue at launch, Beamable will leverage Solana’s unmatched performance and thriving DePIN ecosystem to deliver a more scalable and cost-efficient alternative to centralized cloud infrastructure.For game developers, the Beamable Network offers a paradigm shift in backend operations, eliminating the high costs, reliability concerns, and vendor lock-in of traditional hyperscaler solutions. By building on Solana, the network is uniquely positioned to provide decentralized, high-performance computing, storage, and networking infrastructure that scales with the needs of modern games.“Beamable Network already powers millions of users and billions of API calls, so we needed a blockchain that could truly scale for our DePIN project," said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable Inc. "The future of game infrastructure is decentralized. Traditional cloud platforms are costly, centralized, and stifle innovation. By combining our proven backend technology with Solana’s best-in-class blockchain, we’re giving developers the freedom to build scalable, player-owned experiences – without the limitations of big tech’s walled gardens."Why Solana? The Proven Blockchain for Scaling Decentralized Game InfrastructureBeamable Network’s decision to launch on Solana is driven by performance, cost efficiency, and ecosystem strength. Game infrastructure demands low-latency, high-throughput transactions, making Solana the natural choice for building a decentralized yet scalable alternative to hyperscaler cloud services.Key advantages of launching Beamable Network on Solana:- Proven Track Record in DePIN – The largest DePIN projects, including Helium (wireless infrastructure) and Render (GPU rendering), have chosen Solana, demonstrating its ability to scale real-world infrastructure.- Unmatched Speed & Scalability – Solana’s proof-of-history (PoH) consensus enables sub-second transaction finality, ensuring seamless game infrastructure operations.- Radical Cost Efficiency – With transaction fees averaging fractions of a cent, Beamable Network can operate at a fraction of the cost of centralized cloud providers.- Developer-Centric Ecosystem – Solana’s mature tooling, thriving developer community, and seamless smart contract capabilities make it the ideal blockchain for decentralized game infrastructure.A Disruptive Alternative to HyperscalersThe launch of Beamable Network on Solana represents a major disruption to traditional hyperscaler infrastructure. Today’s gaming industry is overly reliant on centralized cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, which impose high costs, operational constraints, and single points of failure.By decentralizing critical infrastructure components - including backend services, computing, storage, and networking - Beamable Network offers a more resilient and cost-effective solution for game developers, while aligning incentives through tokenized rewards for infrastructure contributors.About Beamable NetworkBeamable Network is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project operated by the Beamable Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to advancing gaming technology through open-source initiatives and decentralized infrastructure. Beamable Network supports backend and live services by leveraging decentralized computing, storage, and network services, empowering game developers with cost-efficient, scalable, and resilient backend solutions. For more information, visit https://beamable.network About Beamable Inc.Beamable is an open, extensible game server platform that lets you create online games and virtual worlds in minutes. Rapidly add player auth, analytics, social, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game features, GenAI, Web3 capabilities, and more to any game project. Prototype in minutes using integrations with Unity and Unreal Engine, and scale to millions of players. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area and has raised $21M from investors including BITKRAFT, Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, P2 Ventures, Permit Ventures, GrandBanks Capital, Scytale Digital and defy.vc. Learn more at: https://beamable.com

