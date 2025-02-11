Sui Expands Beamable Funding to Accelerate Web3 Game Development

Empowering game developers with cutting-edge blockchain technology through enhanced Sui integration.

The Sui Foundation’s partnership will help us accelerate the development of more accessible and powerful games” — Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable , a leader in live game services and developer of Beamable Network , is excited to announce that it has received a grant from the Sui Foundation to expand its Web3 game development to include enhanced NFT support, closed-loop tokens, wallet management, and more. This collaboration will enhance Beamable’s existing Sui integration with new capabilities, making blockchain technology more accessible and functional for game developers.The grant will enable Beamable to deliver a robust and developer-friendly integration of Sui’s blockchain features into game engines Unity and Unreal. This effort will support Beamable’s broader gaming community and ensure a secure, customizable, well-documented integration streamlining Sui adoption in the gaming industry."The Sui Foundation’s partnership will help us accelerate the development of more accessible and powerful games," said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable. "By integrating Sui’s cutting-edge blockchain technology into Beamable’s development ecosystem, we are providing game creators with the tools they need to build engaging, scalable, and secure experiences.""We are thrilled to support Beamable in bringing advanced Web3 capabilities to game developers," said Christian Thompson, Managing Director at Sui Foundation. "Sui’s high-performance blockchain is designed for scalability and efficiency, and we see Beamable as an important partner empowering game developers to design creatively and attract more gamers to the benefits of the Sui blockchain."--New Sui Capabilities Coming To Beamable--Beamable is building a range of new support for many Sui features important to game developers:Stashed Wallets – A web-based, unhosted blockchain wallet allowing users to store, send, and receive assets on Sui with Web2 login convenience.zkLogin via Enoki – Enables users to create a Sui address using familiar Web2 authentication methods such as Google or Twitch.Sponsored Transactions via Enoki – Reduces friction by allowing transactions to be sponsored without requiring users to on-ramp funds to Sui.NFT Minting and Burning with Storage Rebates – Supports efficient asset creation while ensuring cost-effective storage management with rebates.Dynamic NFTs – Introduces mutable NFTs, enhancing in-game interactions by allowing real-time updates without losing historical data.Composable (Nestable) NFTs – Facilitates layered NFT ownership structures for more complex in-game economies and interactions.Closed Loop Tokens – Introduces controlled-use tokens that are constrained to specific applications, similar to regulated digital assets.Sui Kiosk – A decentralized marketplace for trading in-game assets with customizable policies and decentralized ownership guarantees.--Warped Games--One of the first game studios to use these new enhancements is Warped Games, the innovative studio behind Warped Universe . By integrating Beamable’s powerful game services with Sui’s scalable blockchain technology, Warped Universe is designed to deliver a dynamic and immersive ecosystem where players can truly own their in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and enjoy seamless Web3 interactions.“We’re using Beamable and Sui in our upcoming Unreal Game and couldn’t be happier for this collaboration!” said Scott Brown, CEO of Warped Games. “It makes our lives easier as game devs because it allows us to focus on delivering the things that matter most to players.”--Coming Soon--Follow us on X ( https://x.com/Beamable ) to learn when these new features will be available for implementation into your game project.To start building Sui integration into your game today, learn more at https://beamable.com/marketplace/sui About BeamableBeamable is an open, extensible game services platform that lets you create online games and virtual worlds in minutes. Rapidly add player auth, analytics, social, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game features, GenAI, Web3 capabilities, and more to any game project. Prototype in minutes using engine-integrated workflows and scale to millions of players. Available as a fully managed SaaS solution or as a private cloud option, all powered by AWS. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area and has raised $21M from investors, including BITKRAFT, Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, Solana Foundation, P2 Ventures, Permit Ventures, GrandBanks Capital, Scytale Digital and defy.vc. Learn more at: https://beamable.com About SuiSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.