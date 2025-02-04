Bitkraft Leads $13.5M Series A in Beamable Inc. To Fund Decentralized Gaming Infrastructure

Beamable’s DePIN poised to become a top-10 global project by revenue at launch

We believe Beamable is uniquely positioned to set a new standard for decentralized infrastructure in gaming” — Carlos Pereira

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable Inc. , the leading developer behind decentralized infrastructure for gaming, today announced the successful completion of a $13.5 million Series A funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures. The funding will support the development and scaling of the Beamable Network, a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) poised to redefine how backend infrastructure for games is built and operated.BITKRAFT Ventures was joined in the financing by Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, P2 Ventures, Solana Foundation, Scytale Digital, defy.vc, GrandBanks Capital and Permit Ventures.The Beamable Network represents a disruptive shift in the way live games are supported, breaking free from the traditional dependence on centralized hyperscalers. At launch, the network is projected to rank as a top-10 DePIN project by revenue, thanks to the existing demand for its infrastructure among games already running on Beamable’s technology. With millions of users and billions of API calls served to date, the Beamable Network brings unparalleled scalability, cost efficiency, and resilience to the gaming industry."BITKRAFT has been a leader in identifying transformative opportunities at the intersection of gaming and Web3, and this funding validates the enormous potential of the Beamable Network to revolutionize videogame infrastructure," said Jon Radoff, CEO and Co-Founder of Beamable Inc. "By leveraging the proven success of our existing platform and integrating decentralized principles, we’re unlocking a new era of scalability and inclusivity for developers."Decentralized Innovation and a Hyperscaler AlternativeThe Beamable Network will be managed by the Beamable Foundation, a new entity recently announced to open-source Beamable’s infrastructure technology and create a tokenized protocol that challenges the centralized dominance of hyperscalers. By decentralizing resources—computing power, storage, and network bandwidth—the network enables a more cost-effective and robust alternative to traditional server platforms. This is achieved through tokenized incentives that align contributors and users, creating a community-driven infrastructure model.The network will also enable the inclusion of third-party developers who may launch their own custom software modules and services on the network, giving them access to interoperable infrastructure and mechanisms to earn royalties and license fees from their creations.A Top-10 DePIN Project at LaunchUnlike many emerging DePIN projects, the Beamable Network expects to enter the market with established demand. Games already leveraging Beamable’s backend infrastructure will transition to the decentralized model, driving significant network utilization from day one. This positions the network as a top-10 DePIN project globally.BITKRAFT Ventures, renowned for its forward-looking investments in gaming and Web3, recognized the Beamable Network’s potential to lead the next wave of decentralized infrastructure innovation."We believe Beamable is uniquely positioned to set a new standard for decentralized infrastructure in gaming," said Carlos Pereira, General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures. "Its proven technology and built-in demand, combined with the disruptive potential of DePIN, represents an unparalleled opportunity to enable game developers - across Web2 and Web3 - to build, grow, and thrive at scale."About BITKRAFT VenturesBITKRAFT Ventures is the global early-stage investment platform for gaming, AI, Web3, and immersive technology, with assets under management totaling over $1 billion. With a focus on Seed, Series A, and Series B investments across the spectrum of interactive media, BITKRAFT is at the forefront of the Synthetic Reality™ tech revolution, where physical and digital worlds converge. For a full list of public investments made to date, view BITKRAFT’s portfolio here: https://www.bitkraft.vc/portfolio/ About Beamable Inc.Beamable is an open, extensible game server platform that lets you create online games and virtual worlds in minutes. Rapidly add player auth, analytics, social, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game features, GenAI, Web3 capabilities, and more to any game project. Prototype in minutes using integrations with Unity and Unreal Engine and scale to millions of players. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area and has raised $21M from investors, including BITKRAFT, Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, Solana Foundation, P2 Ventures, Permit Ventures, GrandBanks Capital, Scytale Digital and defy.vc.About Beamable NetworkThe Beamable Foundation is an independent organization dedicated to advancing gaming technology through open-source initiatives and decentralized infrastructure. By leveraging Beamable’s innovative backend technology, the Foundation empowers developers and transforms the gaming industry into a more collaborative, inclusive, and sustainable ecosystem. For information on the Foundation’s project, visit: https://beamable.network

