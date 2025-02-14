Registration Now Open for the MLTI Student Conference in May

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference in May! The deadline to register is March 28, 2025.

This event will be held on May 22, 2025, at the University of Maine campus in Orono. The conference is open to all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs) and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 students in grades 5 through 10.

Steps to register:

Start by filling out this brief form to receive your comprehensive registration packet, which will be sent electronically via email. Submit the registration packet: Complete the registration packet and use the link in your packet to upload the required documents.

The deadline to complete your registration is March 28, 2025 (to ensure the correct T-shirt sizes for your group). Sign up for sessions. After your registration information is reviewed, you will receive a link to sign up for sessions.

Sessions are first-come, first-served, so sign up early!

This year’s conference will celebrate travel with the theme #LetsDiriGo. Students will receive a T-shirt designed by a fellow student. The MLTI Student Conference T-shirt design contest is accepting submissions until March 16.

At the conference, students will explore cutting-edge technology topics in hands-on sessions. Past sessions have focused on multimedia creation, AR/VR, 3D design, robotics, machine learning, and game design. Both students and educators can apply to present. The call for session proposals is open until March 21.

The day will conclude with an exciting “Uber session,” where hundreds of students will participate in a large-scale interactive activity.

For questions about the MLTI Student Conference, MLTI Maine Winter Classic, or other MLTI events, please contact Maine DOE MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.

The Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) is part of the Maine DOE’s Office of Teaching and Learning.