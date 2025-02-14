Reeds Brook Middle School Student Wins MLTI Maine Winter Classic T-Shirt Design Contest

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is extending a big congratulations to Sophia Smith, a 7th-grader at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden, whose design was selected to represent the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Maine Winter Classic!

This statewide event, scheduled for the week of March 3, will bring together more than 50 schools and 5,000 students and educators from grades 3-12.

In January, the Maine DOE’s MLTI team opened its annual T-shirt design contest to all MLTI schools, challenging students to unleash their creativity and design the official T-shirt for the 2025 Maine Winter Classic.

Smith’s winning design, Winter Harmony, beautifully captures the event’s winter theme and meets all contest requirements.

“I was inspired by a snowy day or a snowstorm, with snowflakes swirling and icicles hanging from the logo,” Smith shared. “I thought adding those elements would really make the design pop.”

Smith said she created her artwork using the FlipaClip software.

Smith’s design will be featured on T-shirts sent to schools around the state. While event registration has officially closed, educators and schools can still sign up to participate, although some supplemental materials may no longer be available.

If you would like more information about the 2025 Maine Winter Classic, you may click here. For questions about the Maine Winter Classic or other MLTI events, please contact MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.

MLTI is part of the Maine DOE’s Office of Teaching and Learning.