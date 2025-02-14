Maine DOE Update – February 14, 2025
From the Maine Department of Education
News & Updates
Registration Now Open for the MLTI Student Conference in May
Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference in May! The deadline to register is March 28, 2025. | More
Applications Open for Transition to Kindergarten Planning Assistance and Mini-Grant Opportunity; Informational Session on February 25
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is pleased to announce that applications are open for a second round of Transition to Kindergarten planning assistance with mini-grant funding to support the development of high-quality kindergarten transition teams and plans. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2025. | More
Student Opportunity: Register Now for Climate&Me Youth Leadership Summit
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to be partnering with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, the Maine Environmental Education Association, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, and JustME for JustUS to host the Climate&Me Youth Leadership Summit in April. | More
Applications Open for Student Position on Maine State Board of Education
The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for its newest student member to join the Board. This is an extraordinary opportunity for Maine students to practice civic engagement and serve as both a representative of Maine students and an active education leader in the state. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Q&A with Becky Hallowell, Maine’s 2025 Teacher of the Year
Get to know the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year, Becky Hallowell, who teaches fourth-grade students at Wiscasset Elementary School on the bank of the Sheepscot River. Becky shares more about herself in this Q&A, as she begins her year of service. | More
Reeds Brook Middle School Student Wins MLTI Maine Winter Classic T-Shirt Design Contest
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is extending a big congratulations to Sophia Smith, a 7th-grader at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden, whose design was selected to represent the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Maine Winter Classic! | More
Cynthia Martell Named 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year
The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) has announced that Cynthia Martell, school counselor at Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School in Belfast, is the 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year. This award is part of a national program that honors school counselors who run a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at the elementary, middle, or high school level. | More
Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Register for Inclusive Education Conference on April 10
Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the state’s first Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The conference theme is “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities.” It will provide school communities (educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to empower every student, particularly those with disabilities, by embracing diverse abilities and ensuring that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More
You’re Invited! Join the Conversation About Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Practices in Maine
Educators across Maine are invited to participate in facilitated discussions this spring regarding Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). These discussions will provide an opportunity for educators to share their experiences, explore best practices, and address challenges in implementing MTSS across academics, behavior, social-emotional learning, and attendance supports. | More
View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.