Applications Open for Transition to Kindergarten Planning Assistance and Mini-Grant Opportunity; Informational Session on February 25

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is pleased to announce that applications are open for a second round of Transition to Kindergarten planning assistance with mini-grant funding to support the development of high-quality kindergarten transition teams and plans. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2025.

This opportunity is designed for school administrative units (SAUs) seeking to strengthen partnerships among children, families, community providers, and schools to ensure successful transitions into public kindergarten classrooms. The focus is on fostering family and community engagement and equitable access to transition supports.

The transition to kindergarten is an exciting yet often overwhelming time for young learners and their families. Thoughtful transition plans that include strong community partnerships help schools and educators to meet children and families where they are. This opportunity will support SAUs and community partners in building Kindergarten Transition Teams and Kindergarten Transition Plans through a structured technical assistance program that guides the strengthening of community partnerships, promotes equitable practices for families, establishes a shared understanding of kindergarten readiness, encourages consistent school attendance, and creates a sustainable support system.

Participants will:

Engage in monthly technical assistance sessions.

Receive individual support, as needed.

Form a Kindergarten Transition Team.

Develop a year-long transition plan to support children and families before, during, and after the transition to kindergarten.

(SAUs will) become eligible for mini-grants to support their implementation through the 2025-2026 school year upon finalizing transition plans in spring of 2025.

Participate in follow-up technical assistance sessions in September of 2025 and October of 2025.

All interested representatives from SAUs and community early childhood programs are invited to join an informational/Q&A session to learn more about this opportunity on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 4-5 p.m. Please use this Zoom link.

Participants interested in the opportunity must complete the registration form by March 7, 2025. The registration form should be completed by an SAU representative and requires identification of preliminary team members (at a minimum, representation of one SAU or school leader, one school educator/staff member, and one potential community early childhood provider) and assurances for building community partnerships and engaging in the technical assistance meetings.

If you need assistance locating childcare providers in your area, please visit Child Care Choices.

Technical assistance meetings will be held on the following dates:

March 18, 2025, from 4-5:30 p.m.

April 15, 2025, from 4-5:30 p.m.

May 27, 2025, from 4-5:30 p.m.

The Early Learning Team is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For further questions, please reach out to Marcy Whitcomb, Maine DOE Public Pre-K Consultant, at marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov.