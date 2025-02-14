Debbie Kempen Announces the Release of Single Mom Millionaire

Exhaustion is not a measuring stick for success.

About the Book Nonfiction Single Mom Millionaire is a powerful and inspiring guide for women looking to take control of their financial future through real estate investing. Written by Debbie , a single mom of three with over 20 years of experience in real estate, this book combines personal stories of resilience and success with practical, actionable advice.From overcoming a decade of financial setbacks after an abusive marriage to building wealth one property at a time, Debbie proves it's never too late to rewrite your story. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to scale, Single Mom Millionaire will equip you with the tools, strategies, and mindset shifts needed to achieve financial freedom.Packed with relatable examples and motivational insights, this book is perfect for women ready to turn their dreams into reality, no matter their age, background, or current circumstances. If you've ever thought, "I can't do it," this book will show you exactly why—and how—you can.Let Single Mom Millionaire be your roadmap to financial independence and lasting wealth.About the AuthorDebbie's journey is one of resilience, growth, and determination. Growing up in both Germany and Alaska, she experienced a diverse childhood that shaped her into a well-rounded person with a global perspective. Her love for hiking and travel reflects her adventurous spirit and appreciation for life's beauty.With over 20 years of real estate investing experience, she has developed a deep understanding of building financial stability and wealth through smart investment strategies. However, her journey was not without challenges. After enduring a 10-year abusive marriage that brought significant financial setbacks, Debbie rebuilt her life with courage and tenacity, emerging stronger than ever.Her experiences have fueled her passion for helping other women find financial freedom and independence. Through her personal story and real estate expertise, Debbie inspires women to take control of their financial futures, proving that it's never too late to start over and thrive.

