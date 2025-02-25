Ella English Announces the Release of Selena Flowers and the Phantom Tides

Forget everything you knew about mermaids - these ones bite back. - The Merblood Saga, Book 2

About the Book
Date Published: 02-25-2025
Publisher: Spider Web Press

Something strange is going down in the sleepy seaside village of Madderly Bay. Best friends Selena and Chloe are stuck in the most boring summer ever—until food starts coming to life and running wild in the streets.

But that's just the beginning. Earthquakes start shaking the village, and creepy claw marks show up, hinting at something dark stirring beneath the waves. Only Selena and Chloe know the real story about the zombie mermaids they faced before—and now they're worried the threat they thought was gone might be back.

As the tremors get worse and the water turns a scary green, the girls have to figure out what's awakening in the depths before it's too late. With their friend Zelda and her magical squid, Glowella, by their side, they'll risk everything to save both the human and magical worlds from a danger that could destroy them all.

In this thrilling adventure, Selena and her friends have to face their fears and dig up some serious secrets between the human and magical worlds. With their village and the ocean in danger, the stakes couldn't be higher. Can they figure out what's messing with the sea before it's too late? Or will they realize that saving their town—and both worlds—might be way harder than they thought?

About the Author

Ella English grew up in the heart of London, where the hustle and bustle of city life met summer adventures at her grandma's house on the Kent coast. Exploring tide pools and collecting seashells, she developed a love for the ocean and a knack for creating imaginative worlds that she now brings to life through her writing.

Now living in Baltimore, Maryland, Ella is the author of The Merblood Saga , a dark fantasy YA series that plunges readers into a haunting underwater realm filled with cursed mermaids, ancient magic, and buried secrets. The first book, Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby, has been a hit with young readers, drawing them into its mysterious and dangerous world.

Ella also writes and illustrates Kitty in the City, a whimsical series about a singing cat named Katy who takes New York City by storm. The latest installment, Katy in Central Park, will be released in June 2025.

When she's not weaving dark magic or drawing cats, Ella is kept busy by her two mischievous felines who make sure she stays entertained and grounded. Follow her adventures (and plenty of cat cameos) on Instagram @EllaEnglishAuthor or visit http://www.ellaenglish.com for more.

