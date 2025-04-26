Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,097 in the last 365 days.

Taniya Hussain Announces the Release of Dancing With Darkness

New Nonfiction and Self-Help Title Geared Toward Healing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book

Non Fiction, Healing
Date Published: April 26, 2025

Transform your life's shadows into light

DANCING WITH DARKNESS is a guide for healers, practitioners, leaders and professionals who have been successfully supporting their clients finding light whilst struggling with their own darkness. Too often, we forget our own needs whilst helping others. This book, which combines personal experiences, channeling and practical work, is a useful tool to help you find the light, while dancing with your darkness.


About the Author

Taniya Hussain qualified as a Social Worker in 1991. She has been working for Wandsworth Youth Justice Service Team since 1997. She also runs Taniya Hussain Consulting offering Rapid Transformational Coaching to individuals and Training and Consultancy to Public Sector Service Providers and Private Sector Companies in identifying, preventing and overcoming onset of early burnout.

Visit her online: https://taniyahussain.com

Book is Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dancing-Darkness-Taniya-Hussain-ebook/dp/B0F4XNGKMC

Cami L Garretson
RABT Book Tours & PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Taniya Hussain Announces the Release of Dancing With Darkness

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more