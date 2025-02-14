Tourism crisis assistance team continues to provide full support for Macao family affected by gas explosion

MACAU, February 14 - Macao’s tourism crisis assistance team continued to be in Taichung, Taiwan Region today (14 February) to provide all necessary assistance for the Macao family involved in thegas explosion incident.

The team visited the injured Macao residents in the hospitalto learn more about their latest situation. Among the three injured Macao residents still hospitalised, one has undergone surgery and is currently under treatment. Another has bone fracture and is under medical obeservation at the hospital.The third individual is still being treated in the intensive care unit.

For subsequent tending of the remains of the two deceased Macao residents, the assistance team and staffers of Macau Red Cross accompanied the family to handle identification of the bodies this afternoon. They also discussed handling of the remains and related arrangements with the department concerned through the local Red Cross unit.