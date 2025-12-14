2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix concludes

MACAU, December 14 - The 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, organized by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Limited, concluded today (December 14) at the Coloane Karting Track, featuring races of the 2025 IAME Asia Final (Cadet, Junior, Senior, Master). The results of today’s finals are as follows:

Race First Second Third Fourth Fifth 2025 IAME Asia Final – Cadet Max ZVARICH (Thailand) KWONG Mason Alexander (Hong Kong, China) Ava Jean LAWRENCE (UAE) Hudson Owen KELLY (Australia) WANG Zhe (China) 2025 IAME Asia Final – Junior Andrea GALIMBERTI (Italy) Axel NOCOM (Philippines) Jay Rhett KOSTECKI (Australia) Jaime AMBROSE (United Kingdom) Tony CACHAFEIRO FERRE (Andorra) 2025 IAME Asia Final – Senior Toby Brian GALE (Thailand) Aaron GARCIA LOPEZ (Spain) Danny CARENINI (Italy) HUANG Xizheng (China) LU You-De (Italy) 2025 IAME Asia Final – Master Kip Samuel FOSTER (Australia) Luke Joshua ARMSTRONG (Australia) Davide FORE (Italy) Werasak AIEMWICHAN (Thailand) YIK Ka Chun Francis (Hong Kong, China)

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the different categories after the races finished. Guests in attendance including: Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Marco Moretti, IAME Marketing Director; Roberto Carlos Osório, President of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau.

