Government urges construction sites further to strengthen safety measures under existing guidelines

MACAU, December 14 - The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, today said the Government has always attached great importance to construction site safety. Through joint efforts by the Government, industry and the community, all necessary safety measures at construction sites can be properly implemented, he added.

Speaking to the media before attending the 42nd Walk for a Million event this morning, Mr Tam noted that in May this year, an interdepartmental working group had already formulated guidelines on construction site safety. Particular attention has been paid to safety in building-maintenance and façade-renovation projects, including requirements for scaffolding enclosures to use fire-retardant materials.

The interdepartmental working group – comprising the Land and Urban Construction Bureau; the Public Works Bureau; the Labour Affairs Bureau; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; and the Fire Services Bureau – issued in May safety guidelines for construction sites, mandating the use of fire-retardant materials for scaffolding enclosures.

At present, all public-works projects must use certified scaffolding enclosures that have undergone testing for fire-retardant capability. The relevant safety guidelines will be incorporated into construction permit approvals, Mr Tam stated.

The Secretary added that the interdepartmental group would continue to strengthen inspections on construction site safety.

In addition to scaffolding enclosures, contractors would be urged to implement appropriate safety measures for hazardous operations such as welding. Recently, he had held a meeting with representatives of the six associations composing the Macao Construction Industry Development Concern Group, urging the construction industry strictly to observe site-safety regulations, and received positive responses.

Meanwhile, the Housing Bureau would enhance communication with owners’ associations, jointly to address safety issues related to building façade maintenance and similar works. Mr Tam expressed hope that close collaboration between the Government, the industry, and civil society, would result in construction-safety standards being further improved.

Mr Tam also shared updated information on the planning for possible extensions of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) rail system. During a previous plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, he had mentioned the aspiration to develop an LRT loop line.

Proposed routes include a Southern Line, which would run from the artificial island at the landing point of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to the New Urban Area Zone A; ZAPE; Nam Van area’s Plot A9; Sai Van; and Barra Station.

A proposed Western Line would start from Qingmao Port – serving the boundary crossing with neighbouring Zhuhai city – and then transit to Fai Chi Kei; the Inner Harbour area; and Barra.

A planned Taipa Northern Line would run from New Urban Zone E – via New Urban Areas Zones D and C – to Ocean Station.

A proposed extension of the Seac Pai Van Line – currently a branch line – would be connecting to the vicinity of Coloane Village.

Secretary Tam noted that once details of these proposed routes have been finalised, the Government planned to launch public consultations in the first half of next year to gather and understand the views of the community.