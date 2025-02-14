NEFT VODKA SUPPORTS THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY WITH THE RELEASE OF ITS SIGNATURE CANDLE

Supporting its commitment to giving back, NEFT Vodka is pledging 50% of the candle proceeds to Lambda Legal, a nonprofit organization committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

Sip, Savor, Support – Introducing NEFT Vodka’s Signature Candle, Combining Elegance with Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , known for its ultra-premium, two-ingredient vodka, ignites new paths with the unveiling of its first-ever signature candle . Supporting its commitment to giving back, NEFT Vodka is pledging 50% of the candle proceeds to Lambda Legal , a nonprofit organization committed to LGBTQ+ rights. NEFT Vodka’s new candle offers a captivating, sensory-driven journey with the bright zest of Italian bergamot, lemon leaf, lush jasmine, and early dark moss, delivering a refreshing fragrance perfect for any celebration.“With this candle, we wanted to create something that goes beyond just great vodka—it’s about slowing down, lighting a candle, and enjoying the moment,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “It’s for those evenings where you pour a glass of NEFT Vodka, let the citrusy and floral notes fill the room, and feel a little more connected—to yourself, to loved ones, to the causes that matter. Partnering with Lambda Legal makes it even more meaningful. It’s a reminder that little rituals can spark big change.”Lambda Legal, a national organization dedicated to achieving the full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people, and those with HIV, has been at the forefront of equality advocacy for over 35 years. Combining groundbreaking impact litigation with innovative education and public policy initiatives, Lambda Legal addresses critical issues such as marriage equality, employment discrimination, healthcare access, transgender rights, and youth advocacy.Consumers can light this signature scented candle and enjoy while responsibly sipping NEFT Vodka’s renowned two-ingredient vodka, presented in a distinctive, elegant, eco-friendly barrel. Both are available for purchase at www.NeftVodka.com ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.

