Learn about dragonflies at Feb. 21 MDC virtual program

WINONA, Mo. – Dragonflies are a fascinating and beneficial member of the insect world.

People who want to learn more about dragonflies should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Insects: Dragonflies in Missouri.” This online program will be 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 21 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center near Winona. The program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206490

At the Feb. 21 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will describe some of the unique traits of these well-known, but sometimes misunderstood insects. Dragonflies don’t sting or bite humans. On the contrary, these large-winged insects provide a beneficial service to humans by preying on mosquitoes and other flying insects.

Dragonflies can fly up to 60 mph. Their large wings can operate independently of each other if necessary, which allows them to hover, fly backwards, and execute rolls and tight turns. Another fascinating feature is their two large compound eyes which, because of their shape and composition, give a dragonfly a field of vision of nearly 360 degrees.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Twin Pines Center is located at 20086 Highway 60 in Shannon County just east of Winona. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Twin Pines by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from Twin Pines can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.