FLEOA Realizes Record Membership Growth in 2024, Continued Growth in Early 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) reported that the organization experienced unprecedented growth in 2024, and membership rates are continuing to soar in early 2025. That growth is attributable to an enhanced effort to communicate the benefits of FLEOA membership to the federal law enforcement community.FLEOA added a total 3,058 new members in 2024. Meanwhile, comparing January ‘25 signups to January ‘24 signups, FLEOA saw nearly a 250% increase in new signups, going from 265 new members in January ‘24 to 654 in January ‘25. FLEOA currently has 31,018 members.FLEOA president Mathew Silverman suggests that “many federal officers see the need for our services. I get a large volume of calls from officers who are in need of legal services related to the job, but we can’t help them unless they are members. We’re trying to get the message out that we are here for ALL federal officers, and will work diligently to protect the interests of our members.”The FLEOA is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association, exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers from over 65 different agencies. FLEOA was founded in 1977 by a group of concerned federal law enforcement officers from multiple agencies. FLEOA’s primary tenet was, and still is, legal assistance and representation.Aside from legal representation in work-related matters, FLEOA also offers:24 hour hotline for emergency situations such as arrests, shootings, and other serious incidentsMember discounts on services such as liability insurance, homeowners and automobile insurance, and education.Other benefits from the FLEOA Foundation such as scholarships, line of duty death, and emergency situations.Contact with Agency Managers, including meetings with Agency Directors, seeking improved working conditions, and availability of Agency Presidents for representation in matters unique to an Agency.Legislative voice in DC and with Congress to protect your benefits.Seven tiers of membership from regular member to associate member.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.