Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Applauds Inclusion of Priority Bills in Annual Defense Policy Bill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) applauds the bipartisan effort in the House and Senate to include multiple of the organization’s priority bills in the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the Senate earlier today and will soon be signed into law. These measures, which FLEOA successfully advocated for during this year’s National Police Week, were unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in May and adopted as amendments in the Senate-passed NDAA.The NDAA’s Police Week package contains four bipartisan, standalone bills that respond directly to the needs and challenges faced by federal, state, and local law enforcement officers today:• The Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, which expands support for families of officers and first responders who face heightened risks from exposure-related cancers.• The Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act, ensuring families of retired officers targeted for violence because of their prior service receive the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits they are owed.• The Improving Police CARE Act, establishing national standards for trauma kits used by officers so lifesaving tools are reliable when seconds matter.• The PROTECT Our Children Act, strengthening essential federal-state partnerships to combat the rapidly growing volume of online child sexual exploitation.Mat Silverman, National President of FLEOA, said the legislation represents “a landmark moment for public safety and for every officer who puts their life on the line.”“For years, federal law enforcement officers and their partners have faced growing operational challenges, new risks, and heartbreaking losses,” Silverman said. “Congress has listened, and delivered meaningful results for those who protect and serve our communities. I applaud the leadership of the members of the House and Senate who worked with us over many months to include these provisions in the NDAA. In particular, we are grateful for the efforts of Senators Chuck Grassley, Richard Durbin, Catherine Cortez Masto, John Cornyn, Amy Klobuchar, and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee; Speaker Mike Johnson; and Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon, Jim Jordan, and Andy Barr in advancing these priority measures.”“While the President signing these bills into law in the near future represents a major victory, we know that our work is not done,” Silverman continued. “FLEOA will continue to advocate for action on our other Police Week priorities, including the LEOSA Reform Act, addressing the overtime pay cap and ensuring equity in law enforcement retirement coverage, and prioritizing legislation addressing the urgent need to enhance federal law enforcement retention and recruitment.”###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.