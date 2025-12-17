FLEOA Extends Gratitude to Clear-Armor for Sponsorship of Big Blue Bash Benefitting Federal Law Enforcement Officers

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A professional security company that provides up-armored protection and other security services, Clear-Armor , recently donated an expensive up-armored Jeep to help raise money for the law enforcement community.A recent high-profile gala held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which included several of America's finest from the law enforcement and political communities, was organized to support a nonprofit organization that supports police officers, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation.The goal of the event was to bring notable influential public figures, law enforcement professionals, and government officials together to raise awareness and bring in donations for the foundation, which provides immediate assistance to police officers during times of personal crisis. A primary donor was Clear-Armor, a company specializing in security services and equipment.According to Senior VP Mario O. Martin, the donation was personal. "Every day, the law enforcement officers and first responders who serve throughout the country sacrifice to protect the safety of our communities. Clear-Armor appreciates and respects their work and sacrifices, and we wanted to show our support by donating the up-armored Jeep Gladiator in hopes that it will raise much needed awareness and financial assistance to help officers and their families during any type of hardship" Mario said.Mario states that Clear Armor is dedicated to continuing to support the law enforcement community. “We’re not going anywhere,we’ll always be here to help. Our police officers deserve it” Mario said.To learn more about Clear-Armor, visit their website at https://clear-armor.com/ , and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/getcleararmor , and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/getcleararmor/ To enter the Jeep sweepstakes visitParticipants may enter starting immediately and can purchase single or multiple entries until May 31, 2026. For full sweepstakes rules, eligibility, and entry options, visit the official page linked above. FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

